Michael Pineda Returned to the Minnesota Twins on Friday

Pineda had been out of action since May 14 due to a fractured right middle finger. Pineda had a solid start in his return as he went five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while not allowing a walk and striking out three. The Twins eventually won this game 3-2 thanks to a two-run walk-off home run by Byron Buxton. Alex Faedo was sent down by the Twins in a corresponding move.
This game is currently in a rain delay, but if they do play, the Twins will have Sonny Gray on the hill while the Orioles are slated to start Jordan Lyles. The Twins are -128 (-1.5) on the run line and -255 on the money line, with an over/under of nine, over (-104), and under (-118). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook
