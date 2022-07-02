Michael Pineda Returned to the Minnesota Twins on Friday

Michael Pineda returned from the injured list on Friday for the Minnesota Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Michael Pineda active and starting tonight. Alex Faedo optioned to Toledo. He will be back as 27th man and start in the two doubleheaders coming up — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) July 1, 2022

Pineda had been out of action since May 14 due to a fractured right middle finger. Pineda had a solid start in his return as he went five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while not allowing a walk and striking out three. The Twins eventually won this game 3-2 thanks to a two-run walk-off home run by Byron Buxton. Alex Faedo was sent down by the Twins in a corresponding move.

This game is currently in a rain delay, but if they do play, the Twins will have Sonny Gray on the hill while the Orioles are slated to start Jordan Lyles. The Twins are -128 (-1.5) on the run line and -255 on the money line, with an over/under of nine, over (-104), and under (-118). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook