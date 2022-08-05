Miguel Cabrera Has No Intention of Retiring at End of Season

Following an honorary appearance at this year’s All-Star Game, many were left to wonder if this season was the swan song for Cabrera. But as things stand, it sounds like Miggy will be sticking around for one more season to finish his contract. The future Hall of Famer will turn 40 next April and is well beyond his prime. The 2023 season would be his 16th season in a Detroit Tigers uniform.
In 2022, Cabrera has posted a .268 batting average, .317 on-base percentage, and a .332 slugging rate in 91 games. Keep an eye on this story during the offseason to ensure Cabrera will return in 2023.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers Odds
The Detroit Tigers are currently +160 on the moneyline against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, with the total set at 8, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.