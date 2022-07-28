Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout left the door open when he commented on his recent diagnosis. Trout was recently diagnosed with a rare back condition called Costovertebral Dysfunction. He may have to manage it for the rest of his playing career, and while there is no timetable for Trout to return, he sounded optimistic when speaking to the media. He said, “I got to stay on top of the routine I do on a daily basis to prevent it from coming back. Every day it’s improving. I felt really good today”.

Trout's absence due to this injury has put the Angels into a downward spiral. A team's season that had so much promise is now all but lost. However, Shohei Ohtani will take the mound tonight against the Texas Rangers. Ohtani has been nearly unhittable for the past month.