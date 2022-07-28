Mike Trout Expects to Play Again in 2022 Despite Rare Condition
Doug Ziefel
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout left the door open when he commented on his recent diagnosis. Trout was recently diagnosed with a rare back condition called Costovertebral Dysfunction. He may have to manage it for the rest of his playing career, and while there is no timetable for Trout to return, he sounded optimistic when speaking to the media. He said, “I got to stay on top of the routine I do on a daily basis to prevent it from coming back. Every day it’s improving. I felt really good today”.
Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds
Trout’s absence due to this injury has put the Angels into a downward spiral. A team’s season that had so much promise is now all but lost. However, Shohei Ohtani will take the mound tonight against the Texas Rangers. Ohtani has been nearly unhittable for the past month. So, with the Angels such large favorites, their run line may be a solid choice, as Ohtani may help himself at the plate along with dominating on the mound. The Angels’ run line is -106 on Fanduel Sportsbook. Grab it now.
