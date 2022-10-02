Mike Trout Returns to Angels Lineup Sunday vs. Rangers

A foot injury won’t prevent Mike Trout from closing the season with the Los Angeles Angels. The three-time MVP fouled a ball off his right foot in the series opener against the Texas Rangers, forcing him to miss Saturday’s contest.

Trout is back in the lineup Sunday as the Angels go for the series sweep of their division rivals.

#Angels lineup with Mike Trout back in there after being out yesterday after fouling a ball off his right foot on Friday pic.twitter.com/czadZXcmMV — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) October 2, 2022

Trout is having a solid end to the season, slugging .600 over the past week, with three of his four hits going for extra bases. He’s back to patrolling center field and batting second in the series.

Taylor Ward covered for Trout on Saturday but is back to his usual right-field spot for Sunday’s matinee.

A winning record is out of the question, but the Angels could still end the season on a high note, winning 11 of their past 15.

Bettors expect that trend to continue, installing the Angels as -126 favorites against the Rangers, per FanDuel Sportsbook.