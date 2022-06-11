Mike Trout Was Out of Los Angeles Angels Lineup on Friday

Mike Trout remained out of the lineup for the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Mike Trout is not starting tonight, but Nevin said he’s pretty close to being ready. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) June 10, 2022

Trout has been dealing with a groin injury that has now cost him three games. The superstar stated that he was feeling better and was hoping to play Friday, so perhaps the Angels were just playing it safe in keeping him out an extra day. It is not yet known if Trout will play Saturday.

Trout had been in a significant slump, going 0-26 before getting three hits and a home run in four at-bats in his last two games before the injury.

The Angels did receive some good news Friday when third baseman Anthony Rendon was activated from the injured list before the game Friday. He went 0-3 with a walk as the Angels lost to the Mets, 7-3.

The Mets will have Carlos Carrasco up against the Angels on Saturday, who will counter with Michael Lorenzen. The Mets are +116 (-1.5) on the run line and -134 on the money line, with an over/under of nine, over (-104), and under (-118). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.