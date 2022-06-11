Mike Trout Was Out of Los Angeles Angels Lineup on Friday

Trout has been dealing with a groin injury that has now cost him three games. The superstar stated that he was feeling better and was hoping to play Friday, so perhaps the Angels were just playing it safe in keeping him out an extra day. It is not yet known if Trout will play Saturday.
Trout had been in a significant slump, going 0-26 before getting three hits and a home run in four at-bats in his last two games before the injury.
The Angels did receive some good news Friday when third baseman Anthony Rendon was activated from the injured list before the game Friday. He went 0-3 with a walk as the Angels lost to the Mets, 7-3.
The Mets will have Carlos Carrasco up against the Angels on Saturday, who will counter with Michael Lorenzen. The Mets are +116 (-1.5) on the run line and -134 on the money line, with an over/under of nine, over (-104), and under (-118). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.