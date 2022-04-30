Mike Yastrzemski Has Returned to the San Francisco Giants
George Kurtz
Overview
Mike Yastrzemski is back with the San Francisco Giants, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mike Yastrzemski is back in SF, a good sign. Gabe Kapler said they would discuss whether LaMonte Wade Jr. is ready after his good game tonight, although they did initially want him to have longer rehab assignment.
Yastrzemski was forced to remain in quarantine in Washington D.C. after the team’s three-game series last weekend due to contracting COVID-19. The fact that he was able to fly back to San Francisco would seem to indicate that Yaz is no longer in the protocols and free to play for the Giants. The Giants haven’t announced when Yaz will return to the lineup.
Yastrzemski had a breakout season in 2021 for the Giants with 25 HRs and 71 RBIs, although he only batted .224 in 139 games. This season Yaz has a single HR, three RBIs and is batting .267 in 14 games.
The Giants are once again playing the Washington Nationals this weekend. The Giants will start Logan Webb on Saturday while the Nationals will counter with Joan Adon. The Giants are -102 (-1.5) on the run line and -220 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (+100), and under (-122). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
