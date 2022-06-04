Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yelich Out of Saturday's Lineup
George Kurtz
Christian Yelich is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Milwaukee Brewers, BaseballPress.com reports.
Yelich has yet to record a hit in June, going 0-9 with five strikeouts. Yelich started off the season hot but he has seen his average plummet down to .223 and hasn’t hit a home run in almost a month (May 5). Yelich and the Brewers were hoping that he would have a rebound season after cratering in 2021 with only nine HRs and 51 RBI. Although the power numbers will be better this season, they are likely to be a far cry from the 40 long balls and 104 RBI he averaged in 2018-19.
The San Diego Padres will have MacKenzie Gore starting for them Saturday, while Aaron Ashby of the Milwaukee Brewers will oppose him. The Padres are –225 (+1.5) on the run line and +108 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-102), and under (-120). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
