02:21 PM, June 4, 2022

Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yelich Out of Saturday's Lineup

George Kurtz

Christian Yelich is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Milwaukee Brewers, BaseballPress.com reports.

Yelich has yet to record a hit in June, going 0-9 with five strikeouts. Yelich started off the season hot but he has seen his average plummet down to .223 and hasn’t hit a home run in almost a month (May 5). Yelich and the Brewers were hoping that he would have a rebound season after cratering in 2021 with only nine HRs and 51 RBI. Although the power numbers will be better this season, they are likely to be a far cry from the 40 long balls and 104 RBI he averaged in 2018-19.

