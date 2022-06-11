Milwaukee Brewers Place Kolten Wong on the Injured List

The Milwaukee Brewers have placed Kolten Wong on the injured list, MLBTradeRumors.com reports.

Wong is dealing with a calf strain. The Brewers have made the placement retroactive to June 8. Luke Barker was also sent to Triple-A while the team recalled Mark Mathias and Peter Strzelecki.

The Brewers have been struggling of late as they have lost seven straight games. They have fallen into second place in the National League Central, 0.5 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals. Their starting rotation has suffered due to the injuries to Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta. Woodruff was initially placed on the IL due to an ankle injury but is now dealing with Raynaud’s syndrome. Peralta has a lat injury, and neither has a timetable for a return to action.

The Brewers will look to break that losing streak by starting Eric Lauer Saturday, while Patrick Corbin will toe the rubber for the Washington Nationals. The Brewers are +102 (-1.5) on the run line and -154 on the money line, with an over/under of 9.5, over (-104), and under (-118). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.