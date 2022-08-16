Milwaukee Brewers Weekly Betting Update-August 16

The Milwaukee Brewers have fallen slightly behind in the NL Central race, but there’s still reason to be positive when looking at the rest of their season.

SportsGrid will follow the Brewers closely over the final two months of the MLB season and offer a weekly update, which has plenty of betting implications on the line for how things finish out in the two-horse race NL Central.

Not only will we be looking towards their upcoming series, but we’ll also be tracking their divisional odds, playoff odds, and World Series odds along the way.

With the Brewers and Cardinals trading blows throughout the year, this race should come down to the final weeks of the MLB season.

This week in Milwaukee Brewers’ action:

The Brewers dropped Game 1 in their four-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers last night, while they’ll finish this week with a three-game series against another NL Central foe in the Chicago Cubs. This week should give Milwaukee a strong indication of what direction the rest of their season will go.

NL Central Odds: Milwaukee Brewers (+195) to win the division (Last week: +160)

After losing a critical weekend series with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Brewers have seen their NL Central odds fall from +160 to +195. Entering action on Tuesday night, the Brewers sit two games back of the Cardinals for the top spot in the division. The Cards and Brewers still have four meetings down the stretch, so there could be some value in their current odds with such a small margin between the two teams. With that, the Cards have the second easiest remaining schedule, while the Brewers have the 14th most difficult, meaning things might be challenging for them to overtake St. Louis. Still, there was a reason this team won the division last year, and there are pieces that could pay dividends over the next month and a half that make their current odds salvageable.

Playoff Odds: Milwaukee Brewers (-125) to qualify for the postseason (Last week: -165)

Much like their odds to win the NL Central, the Brew Crew have also seen their playoff chances drop over the last week from -165 to -125. The Brewers have lost two straight games and are 4-6 over their past ten, which has them two games out in the NL Central and Wild Card race. Pitching is a strength for this team, but they’ll need to avoid being swept by the Dodgers in their current series, which could hinder their postseason prospects. Playoff baseball is no longer a certainty for the Brewers, and they’ll need to get out of this slump sooner rather than later, especially with how good the Cardinals looked over the weekend.

World Series Odds: Milwaukee Brewers (+3500) to win outright (Last week: +3500)

With the Brewers not getting the high-quality pitching they’ve been accustomed to, it’s difficult to buy into their World Series price of +3500 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. The three-headed beast that the Brewers have been throwing out there in previous seasons hasn’t come to fruition, but that could change down the stretch. If it does, the Brewers have the potential to be a force in October, but if it doesn’t, their inconsistent offense will likely be the death of them. With so many high end teams in the National League, it’s hard to make a great case for the Brewers, even if they qualify for the postseason.