Milwaukee Brewers Weekly Betting Update - August 29
Zachary Cook
The Milwaukee Brewers have fallen behind in the NL Central race, but there’s still reason to be positive when looking at the rest of their season.
SportsGrid will follow the Brewers closely over the final two months of the MLB season and offer a weekly update with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. FanDuel has plenty of betting implications for how things finish in the two-horse NL Central race.
Not only will we be looking towards their upcoming series, but we’ll also be tracking their divisional, playoff, and World Series odds along the way.
With the Brewers and Cardinals trading blows throughout the year, this race should come down to the final weeks of the MLB season.
If the Brewers were ever going to gain ground in the NL Central, this is the week to do it. The Brewers will face off with the Pittsburgh Pirates for three games before taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks for four games over the weekend.
NL Central Odds: Milwaukee Brewers (+800) to win the division (Last week: +450)
After a week that saw them lose two-of-three games to the Los Angeles Dodgers, followed by winning two of three against the Chicago Cubs, the Brewers find themselves in an identical position to last week. As a result, the Brewers’ odds of winning the NL Central have worsened, going from +450 last week to +800 today. With only four matchups remaining against the Cardinals, it’s hard to see a scenario where they come out on top in the division, and that’s directly reflected in their current odds.
League Winner: Milwaukee Brewers (+2500) (Last week: +1700)
Unlike the surging Cardinals, the Brewers have seen their odds fall over the last week, going from +1700 win the National League pennant to +2500. It’s hard to have a ton of faith in what the Brewers are offering right now, but they’ve still been able to stay in the Wild Card hunt, sitting 1.5 games over the San Diego Padres for the final Wild Card position in the NL. The Padres slumping and the Brewers’ mediocre stretch of play has been enough to keep them alive, meaning there could still be some value with their league-winning price tag. It’s likely not the first number you’ll jump at, but this roster does have playoff experience, and if they can qualify, they won’t likely be an easy out with the strength of their pitching.
World Series Odds: Milwaukee Brewers (+5000) to win outright (Last week: +3900)
The National League looks blurrier daily, with several good teams still in the hunt, causing the Brewers’ price to win the World Series to continue dropping. Even though the team didn’t have a poor week and didn’t lose ground in either playoff race, they still saw their World Series odds tumble from +3900 to +5000. With that, there are still a lot of teams in both leagues that have better prices than Milwaukee, and it’s difficult to talk yourself into this current number, even if the odds look appetizing at first glance.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.