Milwaukee Brewers Weekly Betting Update - August 29

The Milwaukee Brewers have fallen behind in the NL Central race, but there’s still reason to be positive when looking at the rest of their season.

SportsGrid will follow the Brewers closely over the final two months of the MLB season and offer a weekly update with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. FanDuel has plenty of betting implications for how things finish in the two-horse NL Central race.

Not only will we be looking towards their upcoming series, but we’ll also be tracking their divisional, playoff, and World Series odds along the way.

With the Brewers and Cardinals trading blows throughout the year, this race should come down to the final weeks of the MLB season.

If the Brewers were ever going to gain ground in the NL Central, this is the week to do it. The Brewers will face off with the Pittsburgh Pirates for three games before taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks for four games over the weekend.

NL Central Odds: Milwaukee Brewers (+800) to win the division (Last week: +450)

After a week that saw them lose two-of-three games to the Los Angeles Dodgers, followed by winning two of three against the Chicago Cubs, the Brewers find themselves in an identical position to last week. As a result, the Brewers’ odds of winning the NL Central have worsened, going from +450 last week to +800 today. With only four matchups remaining against the Cardinals, it’s hard to see a scenario where they come out on top in the division, and that’s directly reflected in their current odds.

League Winner: Milwaukee Brewers (+2500) (Last week: +1700)

Unlike the surging Cardinals, the Brewers have seen their odds fall over the last week, going from +1700 win the National League pennant to +2500. It’s hard to have a ton of faith in what the Brewers are offering right now, but they’ve still been able to stay in the Wild Card hunt, sitting 1.5 games over the San Diego Padres for the final Wild Card position in the NL. The Padres slumping and the Brewers’ mediocre stretch of play has been enough to keep them alive, meaning there could still be some value with their league-winning price tag. It’s likely not the first number you’ll jump at, but this roster does have playoff experience, and if they can qualify, they won’t likely be an easy out with the strength of their pitching.

World Series Odds: Milwaukee Brewers (+5000) to win outright (Last week: +3900)

The National League looks blurrier daily, with several good teams still in the hunt, causing the Brewers’ price to win the World Series to continue dropping. Even though the team didn’t have a poor week and didn’t lose ground in either playoff race, they still saw their World Series odds tumble from +3900 to +5000. With that, there are still a lot of teams in both leagues that have better prices than Milwaukee, and it’s difficult to talk yourself into this current number, even if the odds look appetizing at first glance.