Milwaukee Brewers Weekly Betting Update - September 19

The Milwaukee Brewers have fallen behind in the NL Central race, but there’s still reason to be positive when looking at the rest of their season.

SportsGrid will follow the Brewers closely over the final two months of the MLB season and offer a weekly update with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. FanDuel has plenty of betting implications for how things finish in the two-horse NL Central race.

Not only will we be looking towards their upcoming series, but we’ll also be tracking their divisional, playoff, and World Series odds along the way.

With the Brewers and Cardinals trading blows throughout the year, this race should come down to the final weeks of the MLB season.

The Brewers will begin a three-game series with the New York Mets tonight before facing off with the Cincinnati Reds for a four-game weekend set.

NL Central Odds: Milwaukee Brewers (Off the board)

The Milwaukee Brewers have been playing some excellent baseball of late, posting a 7-3 record over their past ten games. Still, it’s obvious how difficult their deficit in the NL was going to be to overcome, which was evident with them gaining no ground over the last week despite having an excellent stretch of play. All hope isn’t lost for them. They still sit just two games back in the National League Wild Card hunt. The good news for the Brewers is that there are two teams within 2.5 games of them, meaning there are multiple chances for them to get hot down the stretch and hope one of them falters and collapses.

League Winner: Milwaukee Brewers (+4000) (Last week: +5500)

With an excellent last ten games for the Brewers, they’ve seen their odds to win the National League bet down. Last week, they owned odds of +5000, and they’ve since seen those become much shorter at +4000. It’s been an inconsistent season for Milwaukee, who entered the year with expectations to capture the NL Central again. That appears unlikely, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t potential value present for them to win the pennant. You would have appreciated the price a lot more last week, but there’s still value with them having the longest remaining odds in the NL, even if it remains somewhat unlikely.

World Series Odds: Milwaukee Brewers (+10000) to win outright (Last week: +13000)

The National League will be hard to gauge come the postseason, but there’s a real case to be made for any of the teams in the hunt to win the Fall Classic. The Brewers have seen their World Series odds bet down for the first time in the last few weeks. After seeing their odds drop to +13000 last week, they now sit at +10000. You can certainly appreciate that number and be tempted by it, but there are many more teams that not only offer more value for the price but with more realistic chances. Until the Brewers find a way into a Wild Card position, it’s hard to gauge how serious you should be about their World Series price.