Milwaukee Brewers Weekly Betting Update

The Milwaukee Brewers have fallen slightly behind in the NL Central race, but there’s still reason to be positive when looking at their rest of season outlook.

SportsGrid will follow the Brewers closely over the final two months of the MLB season and offer a weekly update, which has plenty of betting implications on the line for how things finish out in the two-horse race NL Central.

Not only will we be looking towards their upcoming series, but we’ll also be tracking their divisional odds, playoff odds, and World Series odds along the way.

With the Brewers and Cardinals trading blows throughout the year, this race should come down to the final weeks of the MLB season.

This week in Milwaukee Brewers action:

The Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays will begin a mini two-game series tonight from American Family Field. With the series being only two games, there are no odds listed for a series winner, but the Brew Crew are favorites tonight on the moneyline at -162.

NL Central Odds: Milwaukee Brewers (+160) to win the division

After a lackluster last ten days where the Brewers have owned a 4-6 record, they’ve fallen two games back in the NL Central of the St. Louis Cardinals. There was a chance the team wouldn’t move on from Josh Hader at the deadline, even being in a position to buy, but they ultimately traded him to the San Diego Padres. The trade likely didn’t sit well with the clubhouse if their recent slump is any indication. The Cardinals have a much easier schedule the rest of the way, but the Brewers still have a roster capable of getting hot down the stretch, so there’s potential value in their price to win the division at +160.

Playoff Odds: Milwaukee Brewers (-165) to qualify for the postseason

The Milwaukee Brewers have seen their playoff odds lowered after a tough start to August, but even with that, they still are a favorite to get in at -165. The Brewers’ biggest competition to make the postseason will come from St. Louis and the Philadelphia Phillies, so they’ll need to take advantage of a schedule that certainly isn’t that daunting over the final two months. Still, if the playoffs started today, the Brewers would be out, meaning it’s certainly not a lock that they qualify.

World Series Odds: Milwaukee Brewers (+3500) to win outright

Even with their recent struggles, the Brewers and Cardinals have the same odds of winning the World Series at +3500. Corbin Burnes, Eric Lauer, and Brandon Woodruff form a quality top three in the rotation, so if they can qualify, there’s certainly a chance this team can make noise in October. There’s likely some value at their current price, but it’s hard to have a ton of confidence in them when they aren’t playing their best baseball. Even so, buying in at a low point could be the correct direction to take with this club.