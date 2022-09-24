Minnesota Twins Byron Buxton to Have Season-Ending Surgery

Buxton has been out of the lineup and on the injured list for about a month with a hip injury, and with the Twins out of playoff contention, the team and player decided it was best to have the surgery now so that he will be 100% healthy before spring training in February. Buxton will finish the season with a .224 average, 28 home runs, 51 RBI, six SBs, and 61 runs in 92 games.
This season has been a similar story for Buxton. When he is healthy, he is one of the best players in the game. That being said, he has only played more than 92 games once in his career. Buxton has many abilities, but availability is not one of them.
The Twins will take on the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. The Twins will start Joe Ryan while the Angels will counter with Reid Detmers. The Twins are +152 (-1.5) on the run line and -136 on the money line, with an over/under of seven, over (-120), and under (-102). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
