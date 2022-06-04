Minnesota Twins Gary Sanchez Out of Saturday's Lineup

Gary Sanchez is out of the starting lineup for the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports.

This is normal for most catchers as Saturday is a day game after a night game. Sanchez has also been cold of late, with only two hits in his last 15 at-bats, although he did hit two home runs earlier this week. On the season, Sanchez is batting .225 with six HRs, 25 RBIs, and 14 runs in 41 games.

The Twins will also be without the other New York Yankee they acquired via trade before the season started, as Gio Urshela will also miss the game. Urshela, however, is not just being given a rest day. He had to leave the game early Friday due to a foot sprain. There is no word yet as to when he might rejoin the lineup.

The Twins will have Dylan Bundy on the mound to start the game, while the Toronto Blue Jays will counter with former Twin, Jose Berrios. The Twins are -152 (+1.5) on the run line and +140 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-120), and under (-102). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.