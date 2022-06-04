Minnesota Twins Gary Sanchez Out of Saturday's Lineup
George Kurtz
Gary Sanchez is out of the starting lineup for the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports.
This is normal for most catchers as Saturday is a day game after a night game. Sanchez has also been cold of late, with only two hits in his last 15 at-bats, although he did hit two home runs earlier this week. On the season, Sanchez is batting .225 with six HRs, 25 RBIs, and 14 runs in 41 games.
The Twins will also be without the other New York Yankee they acquired via trade before the season started, as Gio Urshela will also miss the game. Urshela, however, is not just being given a rest day. He had to leave the game early Friday due to a foot sprain. There is no word yet as to when he might rejoin the lineup.
The Twins will have Dylan Bundy on the mound to start the game, while the Toronto Blue Jays will counter with former Twin, Jose Berrios. The Twins are -152 (+1.5) on the run line and +140 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-120), and under (-102). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.