Minnesota Twins OF Byron Buxton Out of Saturday's Lineup

Byron Buxton is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Minnesota Twins, BaseballPress.com reports.

The good news is that there isn’t an injury to worry about here, just a normal day off. It is curious timing, however, as Buxton may be the hottest hitter in baseball with five home runs in his last three games. The Twins likely are playing the long game here and trying to keep the oft-injured outfielder healthy for the remainder of the season. When healthy, Buxton may be as good a player as any in the game, but staying on the field for any length of time has been a problem for the young star.

On Saturday, the Twins will start Chi Chi Gonzalez versus Shane Baz and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Twins are -134 (+1.5) on the run line and +126 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-110), and under (-110).