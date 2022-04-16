Minnesota Twins OF Byron Buxton Out Saturday With Sore Knee

Buxton had to leave the game early Friday due to what the team is calling right knee soreness. The team also announced after the game that Buxton would undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. The Twins have yet to announce the results of the MRI, only to say that Buxton won’t play Saturday.
We all know the story with Buxton. He’s a great player, maybe even an MVP type of player when healthy, but he gets hurt early and often. Buxton has only played more than 92 games in a season once in his career and has only played 107 games total over the past three seasons.
The Twins will start Sonny Gray versus the Red Sox on Saturday. The Sox will have Tanner Houck toe the rubber. The Twins are -164 (+1.5) on the run line and +122 on the money line, with an over/under of 9.5, over (-104), and under (-118).
