Minnesota Twins Place Joe Ryan on COVID-19 IL

MLB.com’s Do-Hyoung Park reports that the Minnesota Twins have placed Joe Ryan on the COVID-19 injured list.

Joe Ryan is going to the COVID IL, Rocco says. Devin Smeltzer will start tomorrow for the #MNTwins in Ryan’s place. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) May 25, 2022

Ryan is pitching well this season, racking up a 5-2 record with four quality starts through eight games. He has a 2.28 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 42 strikeouts in 43.1 innings. In place of Ryan, Devin Smeltzer will be called up from Triple-A to start against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

The Twins acquired Ryan in 2021 from the Tampa Bays Rays as part of a trade that sent Nelson Cruz the other way. Last year, the 25-year-old won a silver medal with the United States men’s baseball team during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Minnesota is first in the AL Central with a 27-16 record, 5.5 games ahead of the Chicago White Sox.

