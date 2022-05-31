Minnesota Twins Place SS Carlos Correa on COVID-IL

According to MLB.com, the Minnesota Twins have placed star shortstop Carlos Correa on the COVID-IL.

Correa’s positive result came in the middle of Monday’s series-opening loss to the Detroit Tigers, prompting the 27-year-old to exit the contest.

Correa is the latest Minnesota player to deal with the virus, joining pitcher Joe Ryan and outfielder Gilberto Celestino.

“It’s something that every team in the league is dealing with,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli. “It does not feel good when it’s your team that’s going through it. It doesn’t feel like we’ve been able to shake it for a little while.”

Following a three-year, $105.3 million deal signed in the offseason, Correa has been off to a disappointing start, slashing .279/.344/.407 with three home runs and 16 RBIs across 144 at-bats.

