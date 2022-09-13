Minnesota Twins Weekly Betting Update-September 13

The Minnesota Twins have hung around in the American League playoff race but will need more consistency down the stretch to capitalize.

SportsGrid will follow the AL Central closely over the final month of the MLB season and offer a weekly update from the FanDuel Sportsbook, which has plenty of betting implications for how things finish out in the three-headed AL Central race. Not only will we be looking toward their upcoming series but also tracking their divisional, league, and World Series odds along the way.

This week in Twins action will see them kick off a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals tonight, followed by five straight games against the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians.

Minnesota Twins to Win AL Central (+1500) (Last week: +240)

The Minnesota Twins have been in and out of first place in the AL Central. Entering action on Tuesday, they trail the division-leading Cleveland Guardians by five games after sitting just one game behind them last week. The big reason for the significant drop-off here is because the Guardians took care of business over the weekend against the Twins, sweeping them in a three-game set. With that, the Twins have seen their AL Central division odds tumble, crashing from +240 to +1500. If the Twins have any hopes of staying alive in this race, it’ll likely take four victories in five games over the Guardians in their upcoming series. With the Guardians’ strong rotation, that doesn’t exactly feel likely or something worth betting on.

Minnesota Twins to Win American League (+13000) (Last week: +4800)

Let’s face it, the Minnesota Twins weren’t supposed to be here at this point in the season, so it’s somewhat found money that they can develop their young talent while also playing meaningful baseball. Minnesota has seen its odds of winning the American League pennant drop from +4800 to +13000 after their poor week of play. The White Sox have not only jumped them in the standings but also jumped them with their pennant odds. There hasn’t been much confidence that the Twins will come out on top in the AL Central, which has led to their price continuing to fall with their odds of winning the pennant. Even the oddsmakers don’t expect you to take the bait, and it’s hard to see the Twins garnering much attention down the stretch unless they can somehow make noise in their upcoming series with the Guardians.

Minnesota Twins to Win World Series (+20000) (Last week: +12000)

If you’re looking for a sleeper team to win the World Series, don’t look to Minnesota. The Twins have seen those odds fall from +12000 last Tuesday to +20000 on September 13, and it’s hard even to consider them at this point. Their rotation doesn’t provide any confidence, and the offense is hit and miss, no pun intended. As a result, you should look elsewhere for value to win the World Series, as plenty of other intriguing price tags warrant more consideration than the Twins.