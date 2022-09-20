Minnesota Twins Weekly Betting Update-September 20

The Minnesota Twins have hung around in the American League playoff race but will need more consistency down the stretch to capitalize.

SportsGrid will follow the AL Central closely over the final month of the MLB season and offer a weekly update from the FanDuel Sportsbook, which has plenty of betting implications for how things finish out in the three-headed AL Central race. Not only will we be looking toward their upcoming series but also tracking their divisional, league, and World Series odds along the way.

This week in Twins action will see them kick off a three-game set with the Kansas City Royals before taking on the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game weekend series.

Minnesota Twins to Win AL Central (+10000) (Last week: +1500)

The Minnesota Twins looked like a serious contender for the AL Central heading into the MLB All-Star break, but their second half left a lot to be desired. Entering action on Tuesday, they trail the division-leading Cleveland Guardians by seven games after sitting just four games behind them last week. The big reason for the significant drop-off here is because the Guardians took care of business over the weekend against the Twins, winning four-of-five matchups against them. With that, the Twins have seen their AL Central division odds dramatically lengthen, crashing down from +1500 to +10000. With the way the Guardians and Chicago White Sox are trending, it’s hard to see the Twins finding a way back into this division race. There was certainly the potential for more drama in this division down the stretch than there currently is, but the Twins’ poor effort against Cleveland took away from that.

Minnesota Twins to Win American League (+50000) (Last week: +13000)

Even though the Minnesota Twins find themselves in a deep hole with under three weeks to go in the regular season, there’s still a lot to like about the growth some of their players discovered this year. Minnesota has seen its odds of winning the American League pennant drop from +13000 to +50000 after losing seven of the past eight games to the Guardians in a two-week stretch. Over that sample size, the White Sox have not only jumped them in the standings but also jumped them with their pennant odds. With the price looking outlandish right now for the Twins to win the pennant, it’s hard to look in that direction with the amount of more realistic value elsewhere.

Minnesota Twins to Win World Series (+50000) (Last week: +20000)

Don’t look to Minnesota anymore if you’re looking for a sleeper team to win the World Series. If you have a futures ticket on them, we’re sorry to say, but it’s extremely unlikely you’ll be cashing it. The Twins have seen their World Series odds drop from +20000 last Tuesday to +50000 on September 20, and it’s hard even to consider them at this point, especially after the Guardians dominated them over the weekend. It’s difficult to see this team going on a miraculous run down the stretch and qualifying for the playoffs, and that’s built into their current odds to win the Fall Classic. There are too many flaws in this group, and there will need to be changes if they hope to correct those in the offseason.