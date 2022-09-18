Mitch Haniger Returns to M's Lineup, Julio Rodriguez Out
Grant White
The back injury that has kept Mitch Haniger out of the lineup for the past week has resolved sufficiently enough for the 31-year-old to return to the lineup. The Seattle Mariners right fielder is in his usual spot for Sunday’s matinee against the Los Angeles Angels, although Julio Rodriguez was left out of the batting order.
Injuries have limited Haniger to just 41 contests this year, negatively impacting his effectiveness. The former All-Star has a .687 on-base plus slugging percentage, the worst mark of his career. Still, Haniger has 0.9 Wins Above Replacement, thanks to his 23 runs batted in, 19 runs scored, and solid defensive play.
Dylan Moore replaces Rodriguez in center field and is batting sixth.
The Mariners are clinging to the final wild card spot in the American League but have dropped three of their past four outings. They are priced as +110 underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook for their AL West showdown against the Halos.
