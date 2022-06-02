MLB 1-Run Games: Blue Jays Fly Higher in Close Games

Close games are an inevitable part of baseball and oftentimes the difference between making the postseason and enjoying an extended offseason. Of the ten playoff teams from 2021, only three finished with a losing record in one-run games, and all but one of those teams won at least 20 one-run games on their way to the postseason. Finding a way to nailbiting victories is an indicator of long-term success.

As such, we’ll be keeping a running tally on which teams have the most one-run wins throughout the season.

Toronto Blue Jays

Record in One-Run Games: 15-7 (4-0 this week)

The Toronto Blue Jays have used a six-game winning streak to close the gap on the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. Their last four wins have come by one run, pushing their season-long record to 15-7, tops in the majors.

The Jays have been down after the fifth inning in all four of those contests, relying on timely hitting and a lockdown bullpen to improve their record in close games. Toronto compiled a .862 on-base plus slugging percentage over the past week, elevating their season average to .700. Still, that leaves them a long way off last year’s MLB-best .796 mark, implying that their recent hot streak could continue over the coming weeks.

Jordan Romano has been a gem out of the bullpen, converting 16 of 18 save opportunities. The way Toronto has been hitting, those save chances could be fewer and further between, as the Jays should start to win games by more than just one run.

Milwaukee Brewers

Record in One-Run Games: 12-5 (3-1 this week)

We’ve seen the Milwaukee Brewers storm up the one-run win standings over the last few weeks. Just a short while ago, the Brew Crew were nowhere to be seen on the list. After a three-week stretch in which they went 7-2 in close games, Milwaukee is within striking distance of the Blue Jays for the most victories.

On Tuesday, an 8-7 loss to the Chicago Cubs ruined an otherwise perfect week for the Brewers. Milwaukee’s bullpen has combined for the ninth-best earned run average while also sitting top half of the league in strikeouts, walks and hits per inning pitched, and opponent’s batting average. In tandem with their top ten rated on-base plus slugging percentage and runs scored, the Brewers are showing that they can beat you with hitting or pitching.

Those victories look even better when adjusted for opponent. Milwaukee has knocked off contenders, such as the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, and the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves. The Brewers continue to build momentum, and there’s no one to slow them down.

San Diego Padres

Record in One-Run Games: 11-6 (1-2 this week)

It was an inevitable slow down. The San Diego Padres fell off the pace they set last week, dropping two of three one-run games since our last update. Pitching has been consistently excellent for the Padres, but the offensive well appeared to run dry this past week.

San Diego pitchers finished the week with a 3.35 earned run average, which is marginally better than their season total of 3.40. Similarly, their production metrics were within normal ranges, suggesting that this week’s performance was on-bar with the standard they’ve set throughout.

However, there was a drop-off in creating offense from the Friars’ already untenable metrics. San Diego has ranked at the bottom of the league in OPS all season, falling slightly off the pace this week with a .663 rating. However, they could not manufacture runs as they typically do, cashing the fourth-fewest baserunners.

This week could foreshadow the Padres’ upcoming schedule, as they continue to lose close games with an ineffective offense.