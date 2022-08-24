MLB 1-Run Games: Brewers Slide Impacted by Close Games

Close games are an inevitable part of baseball and often the difference between making the postseason and enjoying an extended offseason. Of the ten playoff teams from 2021, only three finished with a losing record in one-run games, and all but one of those teams won at least 20 one-run games on their way to the postseason. Finding a way to nail-biting victories is an indicator of long-term success.

As such, we’ll be keeping a running tally on which teams have the most one-run wins throughout the season.

Seattle Mariners

Record in One-Run Games: 27-15 (0-1 this week)

We learned something new this week; the Seattle Mariners can lose close games. After weeks of getting the best of their opponents in one-run games, the M’s dropped a 4-3 decision to the Oakland Athletics. Overall, the playoff contenders ended the week with a 3-2 record, albeit with more emphasis on offense than usual.

Seattle ended the week with the second-best on-base plus slugging percentage in the majors (.834), which was a substantial deviation from their regular season average (.701). Most of the damage came in their three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels, with the Mariners putting up 25 runs in sweeping their division rivals. However, their bats cooled off over the weekend against the A’s, scoring just six runs on Saturday and Sunday, dropping both decisions.

The AL wild-card race will come down to the wire, and the Mariners cannot afford to lose ground to the teams chasing them. Thankfully, they’ve maintained their winning record in one-run games, which should help them down the stretch.

Toronto Blue Jays

Record in One-Run Games: 23-17 (0-0 this week)

We waited for it all season, but the Toronto Blue Jays bats and pitching staff are finally in sync. At times, their staff would let them down with ineffective outings; then, their bats would run cold and leave their pitchers in the lurch. Over the past week, we saw them thrive harmoniously, showing how unbeatable this team could be in the postseason.

The Jays went 4-2 over the past seven days, with none of their games being decided by exactly one score. Nevertheless, they’ve maintained their standing in the one-run win column, tied for the second-most victories this year.

Toronto beat up on the hapless New York Yankees, who have tumbled with the ferocity of an avalanche over the past month, taking three of four over the weekend. That was a much-needed change, of course, after they lost two of three against the Baltimore Orioles earlier in the week.

At this point in the season, wins are all that matter, and I’m sure the Blue Jays don’t mind that none of theirs came by only one run.

Milwaukee Brewers

Record in One-Run Games: 23-18 (1-3 this week)

It appears that the Milwaukee Brewers have no interest in playing in anything but close contests. Four of their seven games came down to the wire and were decided by a single tally. Unfortunately for the Brew Crew, most decisions went the opposite direction.

The Brewers bullpen might take some heat for their ineffective outings over the past seven days. Saturday’s outing against the Chicago Cubs was particularly disastrous, as relievers combined to blow saves on three separate occasions. Milwaukee had leads in the ninth, tenth, and 11th innings, with each reliever failing to put the game away. That’s a good metaphor for their past month, as they are 12-13 over the past 30 days.

Milwaukee is trending in the wrong direction late in the season, but Monday night’s 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers is the glimmer of optimism the former NL Central leaders needed. Whether they come by one or more runs, the Brewers just need to find a way to win games.