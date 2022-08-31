MLB 1-Run Games: Padres Emerge as Threat in Close Games

Close games are an inevitable part of baseball and often the difference between making the postseason and enjoying an extended offseason. Of the ten playoff teams from 2021, only three finished with a losing record in one-run games, and all but one of those teams won at least 20 one-run games on their way to the postseason. Finding a way to nail-biting victories is an indicator of long-term success.

As such, we’ll be keeping a running tally on which teams have the most one-run wins throughout the season.

Seattle Mariners

Record in One-Run Games: 28-16 (1-1 this week)

The Seattle Mariners’ pitching continues to compensate for their lackluster bats. That was evident again this week, as the M’s went 4-2 overall, including 1-1 in one-run games, despite their 27th-ranked .567 on-base plus slugging percentage over the past seven days.

Over the weekend, Seattle was locked in a crucial four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians, taking three of four against the AL Central leaders. Saturday’s 4-3 loss was their lone one-run defeat this week, but otherwise, the Mariners’ staff banded together to maintain their wild card position. The Mariners allowed just seven runs across the four games, decreasing their week-long earned run average to 1.91.

That’s been the status quo for the Mariners this season, as they rank seventh in the MLB with a 3.58 ERA, allowing a paltry 1.20 walks and hits per inning pitched. With their ineffective hitting being what it is, we should expect more tightly contested battles for the M’s down the stretch. If that’s the case, they’ll need their pitching to hold up if they hope to sustain their playoff position.

Toronto Blue Jays

Record in One-Run Games: 26-17 (3-0 this week)

It was a long-time coming, but the Toronto Blue Jays were embroiled in close games throughout the week. The Jays needed a late-game comeback and extra innings to get past the Chicago Cubs on Monday, sweeping the Boston Red Sox earlier in the week, with two of those wins coming by a single score, to finish the week 3-0 in one-run games.

The Blue Jays overcame some suboptimal performances to secure the three wins. Toronto finished the week with the 19th-ranked earned run average and 23rd-ranked on-base plus slugging percentage. Still, it was enough to help them cap a 4-3 week and tread water in a competitive American League wild-card race.

Consistency remains an issue for the Blue Jays’ young roster. Offense and pitching have taken turns keeping this team afloat throughout the season, but if they can get their bats and staff working simultaneously, we have yet to see how high this team can fly.

San Diego Padres

Record in One-Run Games: 24-13 (2-0 this week)

Out of nowhere, the San Diego Padres emerged as a top contender in close games, closing out a perfect 2-0 week and ratcheting their season-long win total up to 24. However, those were only two of three wins for the Friars, who struggled to contain opponents over their recent schedule.

The Padres gave away runs this week, allowing five or more runs in four of their six outings, compiling a 5.93 earned run average. Worse, there’s no end in sight as Padres pitchers allowed the most baserunners and worst opponent’s batting average in the majors. Not even the Friars’ prolific offense could offset their pitching deficiencies, and that’s saying something. San Diego scored 31 runs over their past six games, with all but one coming since Friday.

San Diego has no conceivable way of catching the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, but they are at risk of missing the postseason for the second straight season. The Friars are just 1.5 games up on the Milwaukee Brewers for the final wild-card spot, and after last season’s collapse, that could place undue pressure on the team to get things in order. The Padres need a few more wins, whether they come by one run or more.