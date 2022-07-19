MLB All-Star Game MVP Value Bets to Target Tonight

With so much star power gathering together for the MLB All-Star Game, multiple players warrant consideration tonight to win the All-Star Game MVP.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will again be participating in the game for the Toronto Blue Jays and was the recipient of the award in 2021.

With the American League having so much success over the past decade, where they’ve won eight of the last ten games and eight consecutive, it’s not shocking that there’s likely more value with their side of the Midsummer Classic.

Below are some of the top value MVP picks for the All-Star Game from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals) to win All-Star Game MVP (+1300)

Even though the American League has had a ton of success in this game of late, don’t discount what Paul Goldschmidt has done for the St. Louis Cardinals this season. The Cards’ first baseman has mashed 20 home runs, boasting the highest OPS in the NL at 1.004. There’s value built into Goldschmidt’s price to win the MVP because of the AL’s run, so he’s worth consideration. The National League has to succeed in this game sooner or later, and there’s an opportunity for Goldschmidt to lead by example. The St. Louis slugger is listed at +1300 to take home the All-Star Game MVP tonight.

Shohei Ohtani (Angels) to win All-Star Game MVP (+480)

With the Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom set to make his second appearance at the All-Star Game, it’s already been announced that Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch in the game, meaning he can focus all his energy on his at-bats. As the American League’s designated and lead-off hitter, he can single-handedly change a game with one swing of the bat. Ohtani currently owns the highest odds to win the MVP award at +480. He has a flair for the dramatic and should have plenty of opportunities for a significant moment on the summer’s biggest stage. The Angels DH got off to a slow start at the plate this season but has still managed to put up 19 home runs and 56 RBI in 89 games this season. Those numbers will play fine tonight, and Ohtani still represents a lot of value that bettors will naturally gravitate towards.

Rafael Devers (Red Sox) to win All-Star Game MVP (+2000)

It’s hard to say that one of the best hitters in MLB is underrated, but you can certainly make that case for Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers. Devers enters the All-Star break with 22 home runs, 55 RBI, a .980 OPS, and 4.3 WAR on the year. If Ohtani and Aaron Judge weren’t having monstrous seasons, Devers would have a case for the AL MVP. He’ll bat third for the AL and should have multiple chances to make a difference. The two-time MLB All-Star has a ton of value associated with his price to win the All-Star Game MVP at +2000 and should be challenging to pass up.