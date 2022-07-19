With MLB’s All-Star Game set to take place tonight from Dodger Stadium, there are multiple prop bets worth targeting in the Midsummer Classic.

Last year’s game saw the American League come out on top for the eighth consecutive season. The 5-2 victory saw Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. win the All-Star Game MVP award, and he’ll again be present in the starting lineup tonight, batting cleanup for the AL.

Even with Dodger Stadium not considered a hitter’s ballpark, multiple home run props are worth targeting.

Below you can find some All-Star Game prop bets to target tonight on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) to Hit a Home Run (+520)

Toronto Blue Jays star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will look to have an impact on the MLB All-Star Game for the second consecutive year. In 2021, Guerrero Jr. clubbed a 468-foot home run, which helped lead the AL to the victory. Clayton Kershaw is set to start for the NL, with whom Guerrero Jr. has no experience facing. Guerrero Jr. has a .875 OPS against left-handers this season while sitting below that at .820 against righties. He loves competing in high-stakes games, and you know he’ll be ready for this contest, so there’s likely some value in his price to homer at +520.

Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals) to Hit a Home Run (+500)

The St. Louis Cardinals’ first baseman has been a notoriously slow starter in prior seasons. Even if that held this year, the April slump didn’t last long. Paul Goldschmidt hit his 300th career home run before the All-Star break and has 20 home runs, 70 RBI, and a 4.8 WAR at the midway point. Shane McClanahan will start for the American League, and despite his filthy numbers this season, Goldschmidt has absolutely mashed left-handed starters this year. In 65 at-bats against lefties, Goldy has hit five home runs and has a 1.363 OPS, which is significantly better than his numbers against right-handers, where he owns a .917 OPS. If he can get multiple at-bats, targeting Goldschmidt to leave the yard is an excellent value play, currently priced at +500.

National League Total Runs: 3.5 (O -110, U -110)

With the American League having so much success against the National League in the All-Star Game over the last decade, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the NL has also had trouble scoring. During the AL’s eight-game win streak over the NL, the losing streak has seen the NL score more than three runs once over that span. Of course, there’s a lot of star power present for the NL that can do damage at the dish, but it’s hard to look away from this trend. At -110, the under set at 3.5 presents value.