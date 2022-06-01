MLB American League Best Bets 6/1

With a full day of action slated to kick off this afternoon in MLB, there’s plenty of solid value on the board to target.

Below, you can find a pair of games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago White Sox (+108) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (-126) Total: 8.5 (O-105, U-115)

The Chicago White Sox saw their late comeback attempt fall short against the Toronto Blue Jays last night, with the Jays taking the series opener 6-5. The good news for the White Sox is that they’ll have one of their top arms on the mound tonight in Michael Kopech. Kopech has been dominant since joining the team’s rotation. The high-velocity right-hander has posted a 1-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 39 strikeouts. Opposite Kopech will be Hyun Jin Ryu of the Blue Jays, and to say he’s struggled through two months would be an understatement. The veteran left-hander has a 2-0 record, a 5.48 ERA, and just 12 strikeouts, which has been a cause for concern with Toronto this year. The Blue Jays have won six straight games overall but facing Kopech will be a big test. With the White Sox finding some consistency at the plate and Chicago boasting plus-money value, the moneyline is worth looking at +108, especially with Kopech on the mound.

Best Bet: White Sox moneyline (+108)

Tampa Bay Rays (-118) vs. Texas Rangers (+100) Total: 7.5 (O-114, U-106)

It probably shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone, but the Tampa Bay Rays have continued to be one of MLB’s most consistent teams. Entering tonight’s road game against Texas, the Rays boast a 28-21 record, which has them just a half-game behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the top AL wild-card position. Tonight’s matchup will feature Rays’ lefty Jeffrey Springs taking on Jon Gray. This season, Springs has been very productive for Tampa Bay, posting a 2-2 record with a 1.62 ERA. After signing in Texas this offseason, Gray has had a slow start, posting a 1-2 record and a 5.56 ERA. The Rays have lost two straight games to the Rangers in this four-game series, but with Gray’s lack of success and the consistency Springs has showcased, it’s hard not to like the Rays’ moneyline price at -118.

Best Bet: Rays moneyline (-118)