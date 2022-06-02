MLB American League Best Bets 6/2

With a full day of action slated to kick off this afternoon in MLB, there’s plenty of solid value on the board to target.

Below, you can find a pair of games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago White Sox (+166) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (-198) Total: 8 (O-114, U-106)

The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the hottest teams in MLB and will look to sweep their series with the Chicago White Sox this afternoon from the Rogers Center. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Jays have now won seven straight games and boast an 8-2 record over their past ten. The White Sox are 4-6 over that same span and have fallen two games below .500. More bad news for the White Sox is that they’ll have to go up against a Cy Young candidate in Alek Manoah to avoid being swept. Manoah has been tremendous this season, posting a 5-1 record with a 1.77 ERA and 52 strikeouts. Chicago will send veteran Johnny Cueto to the mound today, who has an 0-1 record with a 2.41 ERA and 14 strikeouts. You’re starting to see the Blue Jays bats break out, with Guerrero Jr. hitting his tenth home run last night and the team scoring six or more runs in six of their past seven games. With how good Manoah has looked this season, you’re getting value with the Jays on the run line this afternoon at +108, which is a very nice price point for the American League’s top wild card team.

Best Bet: Blue Jays run line -1.5 (+108)

Seattle Mariners (-108) vs. Baltimore Orioles (-108) Total: 9 (O+100, U-122)

After making some significant changes in the offseason, the Seattle Mariners haven’t exactly seen the benefits of that on the diamond, owning a 21-29 record. The Orioles haven’t been the definition of consistency either, but they did defeat the Mariners 9-2 last night, with the rubber match set for tonight from Camden Yards. The Mariners’ Chris Flexen will take on Jordan Lyles tonight, and both of these starters have been relatively mediocre through two months. Flexen has a 2-6 record with a 4.47 ERA, while Lyles is 3-4 with a 4.26 ERA. Both teams are currently priced at -108 on the moneyline, and you can make a case for either side here. With that being said, we’ve seen run totals of ten and 11 through two games, and they’ve both been entirely lopsided affairs. You can expect a closer contest tonight with both sides contributing offense and the total set at nine. The over is currently priced at plus-money, so you should take that value and side with the over in this decisive third game of the series.

Best Bet: Over 9 (+100)