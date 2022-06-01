MLB American League Player Props 6/1

There’s plenty of value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rafael Devers (Red Sox) to Hit a Home Run (+315)

The Boston Red Sox have quietly found their offense as of late, and Rafael Devers has been a big part of that. Boston struggled to begin the regular season but has picked up steam in late May, putting together some quality baseball over the past 15 days. Devers has 11 home runs on the season but has just one over his past 35 at-bats despite an OPS of 1.005. Tonight, the Red Sox will take on rookie Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds. Greene entered as one of baseball’s top pitching prospects but hasn’t been able to figure it out at the big league level. He has a record of just 2-6 with a 5.89 ERA. Greene might pack a mean punch with his fastball, but he’s also been hit hard this year, and Devers has a reasonable chance to take advantage of that tonight. Devers to hit a home run has value at +315.

Marcus Semien (Rangers) to Hit a Home Run (+480)

After signing a lucrative deal in the offseason, Marcus Semien struggled to start the season and is trying to become accustomed to being the focal point of an offense in his new home. Semien has a .540 OPS through 186 at-bats this season, but he’s been one of the hottest hitters in baseball of late. The right-handed hitter has one home run and eight RBI over his past 28 at-bats, giving him a .948 OPS over that span. Last year, the Rangers’ slugger hit a career-high 45 home runs for the Toronto Blues, and after his slow start to the season, he’s starting to figure things out at the plate. If Semien has indeed found his stride offensively, you’re not going to see him at +480 to homer for much longer, so you should capitalize on that value.

Nestor Cortes Jr. (Yankees) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (-120)

The New York Yankees left-hander has been a pleasant surprise in their rotation this season and is getting some AL Cy Young award buzz. Nestor Cortes Jr. has a 4-1 record with an outstanding 1.70 ERA and 61 strikeouts. You might look at tonight’s alternate line strikeout prop and think this number is high, especially without getting plus-value on the number, but there’s a reason for that. This season, the Angels have the third-highest strikeout rate in MLB, and Cortes Jr. has struck out seven or more batters in five of nine starts. Tonight’s matchup is the perfect recipe to target him to strike out seven-plus batters at -120.