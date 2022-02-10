MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says there is no change to the scheduled start of spring training

In a tweet, ESPN’s Jeff Passan quoted MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, saying, “The status of spring training is no change right now.”

This is the first time Manfred has publicly addressed the standoff since it started. MLB locked the players out on December 2 after the previous CBA expired. The owners have made a few concessions, including using a universal designated hitter, a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, and eliminating draft pick compensation. However, the main issues at hand are core economic ones.

Despite what Manfred says about spring training, there is basically no chance it begins on February 16. Not only is that six days away, but COVID-19 offers more hurdles to get spring training up and running with such a short runway.

Union proposals that MLB has stood against are expanding salary arbitration and decreasing revenue sharing.

