MLB Competition Committee Voting on Rule Changes on Friday
Paul Connor
Major League Baseball could look a little different next season.
According to ESPN.com, the league’s competition committee will vote Friday on potential rule changes with the goal of improving the pace of play.
Per ESPN, the rule changes include:
A 15-second pitch clock with the bases empty and a 20-second clock with runners on
Two disengagements from the rubber — including pickoff attempts — per plate appearance
A requirement by hitters to be in the batter’s box and “alert” with eight seconds to go on the clock. Hitters are allowed one timeout per plate appearance
Only two infielders will be allowed on each side of second base, with all four required to be on the dirt
Infielders cannot position themselves on the outfield grass before the pitch is thrown
Bases will increase in size from 15 inches squared to 18
The most notable changes are the implementation of a pitch clock and the elimination of the shift.
“There’s bound to be some pushback regarding these new rules for 2023, especially from late-inning veteran relievers,” said ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. “They pitch in those high-leverage situations, and with the clock ticking down on them, they’re a little nervous about it… As far as the elimination of the shift, you won’t find a left-handed hitter that’s against it, and, in fact, many pitchers are in favor of eliminating the shift as well. Aesthetically, it’s going to look better, and it will put more action in the game.”
The rule changes are likely to pass.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Los Angeles Dodgers as World Series favorites at +320 odds.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.