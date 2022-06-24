MLB DFS: Aaron Nola, Jeffrey Springs Top Optimal Pitchers for Friday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

Pitchers with the highest optimal probabilities: Aaron Nola, Jeffrey Springs

Aaron Nola enters tonight’s slate as the top pitcher on our optimal board with a likelihood of sustained success. He has been phenomenal as of late, where over his last three starts, he has only allowed two earned runs over a combined 23 innings pitched. On the season, his strikeout numbers have taken a slight dip but are not troublesome by any means, and he still possesses a high ceiling in that department. Most notably, Nola sports a 0.87 WHIP, the lowest point of his career and third in the league among qualified pitchers, while having the second-lowest BB/9 ratio at a staggering 1.10 mark. His xERA and xFIP are also below 3.00, putting him in the elite class of starting pitchers this season. He’ll be facing the high-flying San Diego Padres, who have ranked in the top seven in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ over the past two weeks. Unfortunately, we expect to see Nola come in over-owned, as we would hope for a high-powered offense to limit his ownership. Still, Nola has been dominant, and dealing with the ownership hit could pay off and provide us with a high ceiling.

While he started the season in the Tampa Bay Rays’ bullpen, Jeffrey Springs has made his way to the starting rotation and performed well for the Rays. He gets strong strikeout production, limits power, and has an xERA and xFIP, both slightly above the 3.00 mark. However, Springs doesn’t give us the same high ceiling as some of the other top optimal pitchers since his transition from the bullpen might affect his longevity. He has yet to eclipse six innings pitched through ten starts, which is not the worst number, but as a top pitcher with expected 30%-plus ownership, we would like a higher upside. He’ll be facing an unproductive Pittsburgh Pirates offense as they rank in the bottom four in wOBA and wRC+ over the past two weeks, so the opportunity is certainly present for a strong outing. Comparing both Nola and Springs, who have similar expected ownership numbers, Nola will offer you the high-risk, high-reward scenario. At the same time, Springs is the safer play at a more affordable price. Both of our top pitchers are worthy of consideration on tonight’s slate, so it will come down to your risk tolerance.