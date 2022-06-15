MLB DFS: Blue Jays, Cubs Top Optimal Stacks for Wednesday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated by using the top 6 projected hitters for each team. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks with the highest optimal probabilities: Blue Jays, Cubs

To put it nicely, the Toronto Blue Jays will be up against an absolute stiff tonight in Bruce Zimmerman of the Orioles. Over his past two starts, in particular, a combined 10.1 innings pitched, Zimmerman gave up 20 hits and 12 earned runs, with only 3 strikeouts. His actual ERA and FIP are around 5.50, including a sub-2.50 ERA over four starts in April. It’s safe to say that since the start of May, Zimmerman has been an absolute train wreck as he barely gets strikeouts and struggles mightily giving up power. On the other hand, since the start of May, the Blue Jays have struck out under 20% while being top four in wOBA and wRC+. The stars could be aligning for a dominant Blue Jays lineup. Toronto will be the most expensive stack on the slate while having high ownership, but Zimmerman has been atrocious lately, so backing the Blue Jays certainly is more likely than not to work out.

The Cubs are a middle-of-the-pack offense going up against Ryan Weathers tonight in his first start of the season. Weathers was nothing great over 30 appearances in the majors last season, as his ERA and FIP were over 5.00, and he only struck out 18% of batters. If that is not optimistic enough for the Cubs, over 12 starts in triple-A, Weathers had an ERA of 7.28! The Cubs are nothing great offensively, but they are ten times better than any team Weathers was horrible against in the minors. Chicago will be an affordable stack tonight and they will see an understandable uptick in ownership. Still, Weathers was horrific in the minors and showed nothing meaningful in the majors last year to make us think twice about playing the Cubs stack.