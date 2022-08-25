MLB DFS: Blue Jays, Phillies Top Optimal Stacks for Thursday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using each team’s top six projected hitters.

HIGHEST OPTIMAL PROBABILITY TEAM STACK: BLUE JAYS

The Toronto Blue Jays take the crown as tonight’s top optimal team stack as they’ll go for the sweep against Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox. Toronto has been underwhelming at the plate this year, but they are still doing enough to stay ahead of the tightly packed AL Wild Card race. Over the past two weeks, they have been in the bottom half of the league in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ while striking out at a respectable rate of 20.5%. With a top three HardHit% and top ten Barrel% during that same stretch, we also hope some of those balls will start breaking our way soon with increased production.

Crawford takes the mound looking to rebound after an abysmal start to August. His most recent appearance was the worst, as he surrendered nine earned runs in less than four innings. Overall, his expected ERA and FIP are not in the worst spots and are better than many would expect, as they are in the mid to low 4.00 range with respectable strikeout production at about 23%. Still, we cannot ignore his slump. The Blue Jays offensively have by no means escaped ridicule given how they have performed, but they have all the tools to do some damage against a pitcher who appears to be spiraling. This stack won’t come cheap, even though it is reasonably priced, so expect to see ownership a bit too high for a team that has done little to give us confidence they can live up to that mark.

THE PHILLIES ARE LOOKING FOR THE SWEEP

The Philadelphia Phillies enter what could be the last game without their reigning MVP at near the top of the team stack optimal board as they go for the four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds against Justin Dunn. Tonight will only be Dunn’s fourth start this season, and he has not shown anything promising in those first three outings. His ERA of 6.08 rises to an xERA of almost 8.00 with minimal strikeouts and plenty of walks. We’re seeing a HardHit%/Barrel% clip at staggering 52.4%/14.3% marks, so Dunn may get obliterated.

The Phils have done a great job at beating up on teams below .500, and they have treated the Reds no different over the last three games. Over the past two weeks, the Phils have ranked in the top ten in wOBA, wRC+, Barrel%, and HardHit% with a dropoff to a league average ISO ranking, but we know the Phillies do not lack sluggers to improve those ISO numbers. This stack is reasonably priced and projected to be the second highest owned behind the Blue Jays. In comparing our top stacks, both opposing pitchers are not great, but the Phillies have the more favorable matchup of the two while swinging the bats better than the Blue Jays at lower ownership and cheaper salaries. Both hold value, but the Phillies get a slight edge.