MLB DFS: Cardinals, Twins Top Optimal Stacks for Wednesday

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using the top 6 projected hitters for each team. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks with the highest optimal probabilities: Cardinals, Twins

The St. Louis Cardinals are the top stack on our optimal board tonight, facing Eric Lauer, a strong arm in the Milwaukee Brewers’ dominant rotation. His xERA and xFIP hover around 4.00 with reasonable strikeout production to go with it, but he struggles to limit power with an HR/9 mark nearing 2.00 and his Barrel% and HardHit% at career lows. The Cardinals have been a solid team all season, and in June, they rank in the top ten in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+. The Cardinals are an affordable stack that features marquee pieces like Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, so scooping up this stack against a vulnerable pitcher will infuse some financial flexibility into your lineups while not sacrificing production.

The Minnesota Twins continue to be one of the most slept-on teams in the league and continue to swing the bats well, ranking in the top eight in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ over the past two weeks. They’ll face Triston McKenzie for the second time this season. In their first performance, they got off three runs over seven innings, including two home runs. Certainly, not eye-popping numbers as McKenzie is a solid pitcher in his own right, but he has struggled giving up power throughout his brief career. McKenzie has lacked strikeout production this season to compensate for those struggles, as he did last year. That is why we see his xERA and xFIP being around 4.00 while his actual ERA is below 3.00. There is some value with the Twins as they have been consistently productive and McKenzie appears to be getting some breaks going his way. The Twins are also looking to come in slightly under-owned, which gives us even more value.