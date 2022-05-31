We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you

Pitchers seeing the most leverage: Charlie Morton, Luis Castillo, Lucas Giolito

It appears that age could finally be starting to catch up to Charlie Morton as we are seeing near career-worst numbers from him in most categories. In particular, he is regressing the most in the strikeout and homerun departments which both help and hurt him in his matchup tonight against the Diamondbacks. Arizona is striking out at the second-highest mark in the league this season which could offer Morton an opportunity to build off of a potential strong outing tonight. However, Arizona has been also getting some pretty bad beats this season as their top seven position in ISO and low rankings in wOBA and wRC+ show that they are a power-heavy team without the production across the board. The potential strikeout upside due to Arizona’s struggles could be enough to back Morton who is expected to see single-digit ownership. If you are confident in Morton’s command and veteran acumen, grabbing the leverage available is a smart play.

Luis Castillo runs into the hottest offense in baseball tonight in the Boston Red Sox as he is still trying to find his groove this season. Over the past two weeks, Boston is first in the Majors in wOBA, wRC+, ISO, HardHit%, and Barrel%. However, in their last three games against the lowly Baltimore Orioles, Boston only managed to put up a combined four runs. Could that suggest a slump is on the horizon? Possibly, and in a scenario with a high upside pitcher in Castillo on the mound, it could get him back on track. We know the strikeout numbers and dominance he can dish when he is on his game, so if you are confident in Castillo as a pitcher then banking on a potential Red Sox regression could be enticing at sub-5% ownership.

Lucas Giolito gets the ball tonight for the White Sox going up against a Blue Jays lineup that is loaded with talent who appears to have found a grove over the past week. Leading the league in Barrel% while being second in wOBA, wRC+, and HardHit% over the past week, Toronto has won five straight including a four-game sweep of a very good Los Angeles Angels team on the road. Giolito has been very strong this season as well which includes a sub-3.00 xFIP and a 33.3 K% which is going to give us a great battle to watch tonight. Although Giolito is the most expensive pitcher on the slate, getting an ace who is projected to see sub-5% ownership regardless of the opponent is value in itself. It just so happens that this opponent is raking right now.