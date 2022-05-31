Analysis
MLB DFS: Cristian Javier, Julio Urias Optimal Value Tonight
Ben DiGiacomo
Pitchers with the highest optimal probabilities: Cristian Javier, Julio Urias
Cristian Javier finds himself at the top of the optimal board for tonight’s slate while being projected to see the highest ownership as well. While Javier has been dominating the opposition with a sub-2.50 ERA and a strikeout percentage of over 33%, the boost he is seeing is largely due in part to his opponent tonight, the dreadful A’s. Oakland’s bottom two positions in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ on the season make Javier a very enticing play, but we know trailing a pitcher with ownership that could be near 50% is difficult. Fading Javier in hopes of him just being “off” could pay off given some of the high upside arms with minimal ownership on this slate. However, Javier still has the ability to make the high ownership attached to his name warranted and deserved.
Julio Urias is having a rather odd year as he is striking out only roughly 18% of his batters faced while having a FIP nearly two points higher than his ERA. The strikeouts in particular are a concern as we have not seen much to suggest a boost is on the way, so we are going to have to be reliant on his ability to limit hits when backing him going forward. For tonight, the Pirates aren’t a great offense by any means but they already hung 11 hits on Urias a few starts back which is not good for the limit hits narrative we are attempting to establish. We currently project for Urias to see his ownership being twice his optimal probability, which is not ideal when he already does not have a high strikeout upside and he will be facing a team that already showed they can get after him.
