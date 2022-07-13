MLB DFS: Cristian Javier, Shane McClanahan Top Optimal Pitchers for Wednesday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

Pitchers with the highest optimal probabilities: Cristian Javier, Shane McClanahan

Cristian Javier enters tonight’s slate as the top pitcher on our optimal board as he looks to face the Los Angeles Angels tonight. It will be his fourth time facing the halos this season, where in his most recent start, he threw seven innings, allowing a single hit (a home run), with a staggering 14 to zero strikeout to walk ratio. The Angels have been an absolute dumpster fire as they have only won 11 games since May 25 and have dropped nine of their past ten games. In July, they rank last in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ with the worst strikeout rate by a decent margin at 33.3%. The team has been unwatchable as Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are the only positives in an otherwise pitiful clubhouse.



Javier has had a strong season for the Astros, featuring a strikeout rate north of 34%, a sub-1.00 WHIP, and a sub-2.50 xERA. We are looking at Javier projecting to be under-owned compared to his optimal probability at a fair salary on DraftKings at $9300. Backing Javier seems too easy, but the Angels have been so dreadful lately, and Javier has enough elite performances under his belt to justify this play.

Shane McClanahan is behind Javier in his usual spot atop the optimal board. McClanahan’s dominance has put him in line to start the midsummer classic next week and placed him as a frontrunner for the AL Cy Young Award. Among qualified pitchers, he has the highest strikeout rate at 36%, sports the lowest xERA and xFIP marks in baseball, and has a WHIP of 0.81. He also provides longevity, not throwing fewer than six innings in an outing since May 5.

The Boston Red Sox have not been extraordinary at the plate lately. In July, they are in the bottom half of baseball in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ while striking out at the fifth-highest clip. McClanahan will end up being one of, if not the highest owned arm on the slate, but it should be nothing egregious enough to scare off DFS players. Grabbing McClanahan is a high upside play as, time and time again, he has proven himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball.