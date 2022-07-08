MLB DFS: Cubs, Twins Top Leverage Stacks for Friday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using each team’s top six projected hitters. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks seeing the most leverage: Cubs, Twins

The Chicago Cubs find themselves in a desirable leverage situation tonight as they match up against Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Anderson is a formidable pitcher and certainly no pushover, partly because we are seeing the low ownership expectation for the Cubs. He features an xERA of 3.25 while fairing well against power. Anderson doesn’t necessarily have the strikeout production to cause worry for the Cubs with his 21.5% strikeout percentage.

The Cubs have been very productive at the plate lately as they are in the top nine in wOBA and wRC+ over the past two weeks while limiting the strikeout woes that have been plaguing them for the better part of the season. This stack is priced affordably at minimal expected ownership, making this a low-risk play, but the hot bats of the Cubs can give this play a high ceiling.

The Minnesota Twins have been raking at the plate lately as they go up against Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers tonight. Given that they are the Minnesota Twins at the end of the day, their success flies under the radar of the general baseball viewing public.

They are cruising at the top of the AL Central and are right behind the New York Yankees and Houston Astros for AL supremacy. Over the past two weeks, Minnesota has ranked in the top five in ISO, wOBA, wRC+, Barrel%, and HardHit% while striking out at a bottom-six clip.

Gray is a solid pitcher, but he isn’t someone that is going to give the Twins too much to worry about. Grabbing the leverage with this underappreciated Twins’ team is a clever play to make given their high productivity and efficiency at the plate recently against a pitcher who is far from immortal.