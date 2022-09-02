MLB DFS: David Peterson, Charlie Morton Top Optimal Pitchers for Friday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

HIGHEST OPTIMAL PROBABILITY PITCHER: DAVID PETERSON

David Peterson takes the mound atop the optimal board for tonight’s slate against the Washington Nationals. Peterson has been a nice piece of the Mets rotation when needed this season. He has provided us with a substantial DFS upside since we see his seasonal strikeout rate sit in a strong spot at about 27%. His ERA and FIP are both in respectable places, and he has done an excellent job in limiting power. While he isn’t what we necessarily picture as a top-optimal guy, there is value in taking him in a favorable matchup with a reasonable price.

It is not a revelation that the Nationals stink, and they’ll give any opposing pitcher a boost regardless of whether it is deserved. Surprisingly, the Nationals have not been bad at the plate this past week, as we find them in the league’s upper half in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+. Primarily that is due to their most recent series against another dreadful team in the Oakland A’s, where they averaged six runs per game against them, but runs are runs. For tonight, Peterson has an enticing price of $8,300 on DraftKings while expecting to see roughly 30% ownership. There is a lot to like about Peterson, but his longevity is questionable as he has gone six or more innings in only four outings this season, and the Nationals have shown some fight lately. This is a tough call, but don’t count the Nationals entirely out.

MORTON LOOKS TO CAPITALIZE ON STRUGGLING MARLINS

Charlie Morton also looks near the top of the optimal board for tonight’s slate as he gets to battle it out with the Miami Marlins. Will it be a battle? Well, the Marlins have been an utter disaster at the plate, so we cannot be too high on their chances of a potential explosion. Since August 1, they have ranked last in wOBA, last in wRC+, and third worst in August with a near 25% strikeout clip. At the same time, they have only scored 62 runs which is the worst in baseball, by a lot, as the second-lowest run total since then comes from the Oakland A’s with 94! I can’t say many people should be running to bet the Marlins team total over in this one.

Morton gets better with age as he has put up a dependable season this year for Atlanta. We see his expected ERA and FIP hovering below 4.00 with a strikeout rate approaching 29%. His allowed power is a little concerning, but what have the Marlins shown us to give us any concern? Nothing. Morton is priced at $9,300 on DraftKings and should see ownership in the 25%-30% range. Grabbing Morton offers you a double-digit strikeout upside against a lifeless offense that should be faded until proven otherwise. In comparing both of our top pitchers, Morton is worth paying up for, given the more favorable matchup and higher strikeout and innings ceilings.