MLB DFS: Dodgers, Blue Jays Top Optimal Stacks for Monday

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using each team’s top 6 projected hitters. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks with the highest optimal probabilities: Dodgers, Blue Jays

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be heading into Coors Field tonight and are propelled to the top optimal stack on our board for tonight’s slate. The Dodgers have trotted out one of the best offenses this season, ranking in the top five in ISO, wOBA, wRC+, Barrel%, and HardHit% and have similar production over the past two weeks. Their opponent, Chad Kuhl, does not offer much potential, as he has an xERA and xFIP in the mid-4.00 range and a 17.5% strikeout rate. We expect the Dodgers’ stack to be absurdly owned at around 25%, which could also open up a fade opportunity. Kuhl is not terrible, but he is not a sure-fire bet to implode, which is usually what we anticipate when we see a stack as highly owned as the Dodgers are tonight. There are numerous reasons to back the Dodgers, given the ballpark they are playing in and their overall production this season. Still, not many DFS players are comfortable playing a stack as highly owned as the Dodgers will be, so staying away from this stack is a viable option, given that Kuhl isn’t that bad.

The Boston Red Sox will be trotting out Connor Seabold against the Toronto Blue Jays for his first start of the season and his second career start. It’s not the ideal offense to face when making your season debut. Seabold made a start at the end of last season that was pretty blah which can be expected with a young September call-up, but he performed well in the minors with 11 starts, resulting in a 2.09 ERA. Unfortunately, Seabold could be in for a rude awakening against Toronto, which ranks first in wOBA and wRC+ while being second in ISO in June. In comparing the Dodgers’ stack to the Blue Jays’ stack for tonight, siding with the Blue Jays seems like the more attractive decision. The Jays are slightly cheaper, expected to be owned at nearly a third of the Dodgers’ anticipated mark, performing better in June, and facing an inexperienced pitcher. Both stacks are desirable options, but the high ownership on the Dodgers could be enough to pivot to the Blue Jays’ stack confidently.