Baseball
BETTING
Daily Fantasy Sports
MLB
MLB Daily Analysis
12:58 PM, July 29, 2022
MLB DFS: Dodgers, Braves Top Optimal Stacks for Friday
Ben DiGiacomo
We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.
STACK IT UP
Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using each team’s top six projected hitters.
Team stacks with the highest optimal probabilities: Dodgers, Braves
There’s nothing like a dominant offense playing in Coors Field to influence a DFS slate. The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Colorado tonight after a 13-0 annihilation of the Rockies with Chad Kuhl taking the mound. The Dodgers’ offense has been spectacular all season and hasn’t slowed down in July, ranking first in wOBA and wRC+ and second in ISO. Strikeouts are not an issue with this club as they strike out at a bottom ten clip on the season and have limited that to a bottom six clip for July.
Kuhl does not offer much opposition for the Dodgers, but Kukl’s best start of the season (by far) was a complete game shutout against the Dodgers in Coors. Kuhl has not come close to replicating that performance, so it is safe to label that outing as an outlier. Nonetheless, his xERA and xFIP approach 5.00, and strikeout-wise he has a measly rate of 16.8% on the year. This stack has our highest optimal probability, will be the most expensive, and will see significant ownership. If you are willing to fade the public in a big way tonight, you should have some confidence in the Dodgers’ ability to produce a good chunk of runs.
The Atlanta Braves are a distant second behind the Dodgers at the top of the optimal board ahead of their matchup against Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks. At this point in his career, Bumgarner is just a rotational piece and a body in a rotation. His strikeout rate and WHIP are at the second lowest points of his career, and his xERA and xFIP approach 5.00. It is not a matter of if Bumgarner will give up runs but how much he’ll give up.
Atlanta’s offense has been great, consistently ranking in the top 10 in ISO, wOBA, and ISO. The Braves have had difficulties with accumulating strikeouts, as they’ve struck out at the third highest clip, so facing a guy like Bumgarner can only elevate their offense. The Braves’ stack is priced comparably to what we have seen for them throughout the year, so if you are looking to stay away from the mess that the Dodgers’ stack is causing, this is a high upside play as a pivot.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.