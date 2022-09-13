MLB DFS: Dodgers, Yankees Top Optimal Stacks for Tuesday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using each team’s top six projected hitters.

DODGERS DOMINATING DOWN THE STRETCH

The Los Angeles Dodgers team stack sits on the throne as tonight’s top optimal stack as they’ll go up against Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kelly is by no means a pushover opponent, but not someone the Dodgers should be overly concerned about. He limits power well and has an expected ERA and FIP that hover around 3.50. He doesn’t have the best strikeout production, with a seasonal rate that approaches 22%, which will benefit the Dodgers, who have been striking out more than they should be to start September.

Regardless of the number of times the Dodgers have struck out to start September, they have been raking at the plate. They rank first in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ for the month thus far, with an incredible 11.9% barrel rate during that stretch. Over three previous starts this season against Kelly, the Dodgers knocked in 14 earned runs in only a combined 13 innings. This team looks unstoppable as they are only three wins away from reaching 100 with 21 games remaining. The Dodgers stack won’t come cheap as you have to pay up for excellence sometimes. Since Merrill Kelly isn’t horrible, and due to some of the expensive pitchers on this slate, we don’t expect to see his ownership that high, but the Dodgers have already shown they can take care of him. Look to pair this stack with cheap pitchers to keep up with some of the aces you’ll be competing with.

YANKEES HOPING TO HAVE FOUND ANSWERS

Here we are again with the New York Yankees team stack near the top of the optimal board as we hope to convince ourselves that they are “back.” They have won six of their last eight games, including back-to-back wins in their previous two games with double-digit runs in each victory. We know what this offense is capable of, given their standing near the top of most offensive categories through July, but they have called the bottom ten home throughout August. In September, they have risen to the middle-of-the-pack in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+, which is a welcomed sight for a squad with little time to figure everything out before the postseason.

The Yankees will have the opportunity to tee off against Nick Pivetta of the Boston Red Sox, who would like to avoid the Yankees given how he has performed against them this season. Over a combined 13.1 innings, Pivetta allowed 17 earned runs that included six homers. This was before the Yankees collapsed, but given that Yankees knocked in 20 runs over their past two games can make us think they are the May, June, and early July Yankees until they show us otherwise. This stack looks pretty affordable with a slight ownership uptick, so this would be a high upside play to make if you are looking to back a low-owned ace on this slate like the Yankees’ own Gerrit Cole.