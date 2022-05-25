MLB DFS for Tonight: Red Sox & Yankees Superb Stacks

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

Pitchers with the highest optimal probabilities: Lucas Giolito, Drew Rasmussen, JP Sears

Lucas Giolito comes into tonight’s main slate over-owned as the top pitcher on our optimal board, going up against a scorching hot Boston Red Sox squad. Over the past week, Boston is first in the majors in ISO, wOBA, wRC+, HardHit%, and Barrel% while striking out at under a 20% while scoring nine runs per game.

Yes, Giolito has been very solid this year, but by no means has he been lights out and unhittable. Although he is striking out batters at nearly 35%, he is giving up the most power of his career since his rookie stint. Giolito usually deserves the top pitcher crown, but against a red-hot offense, he is not worth the risk in salary and ownership it would take to get him.

Drew Rasmussen has been throwing the ball nicely thus far this season, facing off against a pretty average-at-best offense in the Miami Marlins. Rasmussen does not feature overpowering stuff to give us that high strikeout upside that we usually like to see with our pitchers in DFS, but he does not allow power very often, given his HR/9 being at a minimal 0.47.

At the end of the night, it will come down to strikeout upside for Rasmussen as his innings pitched and runs allowed have been pretty consistent this season. If we can get seven or nine strikeouts from Rasmussen, which he already has done this season, this can be a home run play on this slate.

JP Sears will get his first career start tonight after a dominant triple-A stint and a respectable showing in relief for the Yankees last month. With a 0.83 ERA through 21.2 innings pitched and a 38.5 K% in Triple-A this season, his $5500 price tag equates to 30% projected ownership.

We saw last week with Chase Silseth of the Angels how risky playing highly owned rookies in the first few starts of their MLB career can be. Is Sears worth the risk?

The Orioles have scored at least six runs in five of their past six games while limiting their strikeouts significantly compared to their numbers on the season. Sears is undoubtedly an attractive play, but the Orioles have been getting runners across the plate relatively easily of late, so this might not be the best time to back a highly owned rookie in his MLB debut.

Pitchers seeing the most leverage: Glenn Otto, Ranger Suarez

The Angels remain in the top three of the league in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ on the season but have regressed over the past two weeks. They rank in the middle of the pack in those three categories and with the sixth-worst K% over that period.

Glenn Otto is certainly not a great pitcher, but his numbers are not as putrid as they appear since he had one outlier performance where he got simply demolished. His strikeout numbers remain down, but there is some potential for improvement given his fairing in that category last season through nearly the same sample of starts. The Angels’ high strikeout numbers paired with their recent offensive struggles could be a recipe for a high upside performance by Otto.

Ranger Suarez has been underwhelming compared to his preseason expectations, but he is a serviceable arm in a favorable matchup. Like Glenn Otto, Suarez also is due for an uptick in his strikeout numbers given past seasons, and Atlanta strikes out at the highest mark in the league, which should have Suarez licking his chops.

The Braves still have a top seven ISO position compared to below average wOBA and wRC+ marks suggesting that they should be due to breaking out at some point, but what they have shown us to give confidence that it is coming?

Suarez is a high upside pitcher that has been just as underwhelming as the Braves this season, but there is a higher likelihood of Suarez breaking out tonight than the Braves bats.

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using the top 6 projected hitters for each team. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks with the highest optimal probabilities: Reds, Astros, Rangers

Seeing the Reds at the top of the optimal board will make you look twice, but given that Kyle Hendricks has been that bad for the Cubs this season, the Reds’ love makes sense. Hendricks is allowing the most power in his career, walking his most batters ever, and striking out the fewest hitters since his rookie year. The Chicago hurler is also sporting the highest ERA and FIP of his career.

Yes, the Reds have not given us much confidence at all this season, but they are in a prime position to feast on a pitcher in regress.

Unlike the Reds, the Astros have been consistently dominant all season as they feature the most power in the league, given their league-leading ISO position. They’ll face Cal Quantrill, who is serviceable at best and doesn’t strike out many. He doesn’t struggle giving up power at the same time, but the Astros have shown the ability to be productive enough to get to Quantrill early. We project the Astros stack to be nearly the highest owned and the most expensive on this slate, which is never ideal, but an overpowering offense against a mediocre starting pitcher is desirable any day of the week.

The only thing Reid Detmers has to be optimistic about this season is his no-hitter, which will likely be the best moment of his career. Other than that feat, he has been pretty blah at best.

This will be his third matchup of the season against the Rangers, who have already gotten the best of him and then some. Through seven innings pitched over two starts, Detmers has allowed eight earned runs – yikes.

The Rangers’ offense certainly does not have the eye-popping numbers to give us total confidence backing them tonight, but the fact that they already have routed Detmers should be enough.

Team stacks seeing the most leverage: Red Sox, Yankees

The Red Sox have been scorching hot as of late, as previously mentioned, and the fact that we are currently seeing leverage on them makes them even more desirable. Their top position in basically every offensive category over the past week, paired with their high-run output, eliminates any high-cost worries since they see leverage. Despite how good Lucas Giolito has been this season, riding with the hot team in the Red Sox makes all the sense at expected minimal ownership.

We all know how the Yankees have been hitting the cover off the ball, given their top three ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ rankings and league-leading HardHit% and Barrel%. This will be their third time facing Tyler Wells this season, who by no means is a dominant pitcher. That being said, he has thrown very well against the Yankees in his first two starts.

Wells has surrendered only two runs with seven strikeouts in nine innings pitched over two starts against New York. The second-year pitcher is certainly not the Yankees’ top choice of matchups from the Orioles’ starting rotation, but getting New York in a leverage position is often too good to pass up. Plus, the Yanks do not appear to be as highly-priced as we usually see them, so the value is certainly there.

–Ben DiGiacomo