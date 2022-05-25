MLB DFS: Is Giolito Worth the Risk Tonight vs. Red Sox?

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (set your bookmark!), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

Pitchers with the highest optimal probabilities: Lucas Giolito, Drew Rasmussen, JP Sears

Lucas Giolito comes into tonight’s main slate over-owned as the top pitcher on our optimal board, going up against a scorching hot Boston Red Sox squad. Over the past week, Boston is first in the majors in ISO, wOBA, wRC+, HardHit%, and Barrel% while striking out at under a 20% while scoring nine runs per game.

Yes, Giolito has been very solid this year, but by no means has he been lights out and unhittable. Although he is striking out batters at nearly 35%, he is giving up the most power of his career since his rookie stint. Giolito usually deserves the top pitcher crown, but against a red-hot offense, he is not worth the risk in salary and ownership it would take to get him.

Drew Rasmussen has been throwing the ball nicely thus far this season, facing off against a pretty average-at-best offense in the Miami Marlins. Rasmussen does not feature overpowering stuff to give us that high strikeout upside that we usually like to see with our pitchers in DFS, but he does not allow power very often, given his HR/9 being at a minimal 0.47.

At the end of the night, it will come down to strikeout upside for Rasmussen as his innings pitched and runs allowed have been pretty consistent this season. If we can get seven or nine strikeouts from Rasmussen, which he already has done this season, this can be a home run play on this slate.

JP Sears will get his first career start tonight after a dominant triple-A stint and a respectable showing in relief for the Yankees last month. With a 0.83 ERA through 21.2 innings pitched and a 38.5 K% in Triple-A this season, his $5500 price tag equates to 30% projected ownership.

We saw last week with Chase Silseth of the Angels how risky playing highly owned rookies in the first few starts of their MLB career can be. Is Sears worth the risk?

The Orioles have scored at least six runs in five of their past six games while limiting their strikeouts significantly compared to their numbers on the season. Sears is undoubtedly an attractive play, but the Orioles have been getting runners across the plate relatively easily of late, so this might not be the best time to back a highly owned rookie in his MLB debut.

–Ben DiGiacomo