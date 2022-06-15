MLB DFS: James Kaprielian, Erik Fedde Showing Leverage for Wednesday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

Pitchers seeing the most leverage: James Kaprielian, Erik Fedde

James Kaprielian will be up against the Boston Red Sox for the second time this month, with his first start being brutal. Over 5.1 innings pitched, Kaprielian allowed four earned runs, with the kicker being that he only tallied a single strikeout. Boston has had an efficient offense for most of the season, but over the past week, they have appeared to be struggling, being in the bottom eight in wOBA, wRC+, and runs scored. Kaprielian is not a great pitcher, as his xERA and xFIP hover above 5.00, but can he salvage a decent performance against a slumping offense? Sometimes if a team is not swinging the bat well, it doesn’t matter who is on the mound, so that’s what we are going to bank on tonight as this is a business built on what-ifs. He also has potentially more in the strikeout department with over 21 starts last year and a strikeout percentage of nearly 25%, whereas currently, it’s around 16%. Kaprielian will only cost you $5700 and is expected to see roughly 2% ownership, so while it’s a risky play, it doesn’t sacrifice too much, making it worth sprinkling some lineups headlined by him.

Erick Fedde is tasked with attempting to end the Atlanta Braves’ 13-game winning streak, which is an uphill battle. Over the two weeks in which the streak has been built, the Braves have scored the most runs in baseball and led the league in HardHit%, Barrel%, and ISO while being near the top of every other offensive category. No wonder we are seeing Fedde getting some leverage because who in their right mind would fade the Braves the way they are swinging the bat? Fedde is not a spectacular pitcher and is essentially a body in a bad team’s rotation. His xERA and xFIP are both around 4.50 with limited strikeout production. There is not much, if anything, going in Fedde’s favor entering tonight; however, the Braves have to slow down eventually, right? You will be getting Fedde at minimal ownership at a reasonably low price, so taking a shot in the dark that tonight is the night the Braves’ streak is broken may not be the worst outlook.