MLB DFS: Joe Musgrove, Triston McKenzie Top Optimal Pitchers for Friday

Pitchers with the highest optimal probabilities: Joe Musgrove, Triston McKenzie

Joe Musgrove has been phenomenal for the Padres this season and will be tonight’s top pitcher on our optimal board. While his strikeout numbers have slightly regressed to his previous two seasons, his sub-1.00 WHIP and ability to have limited opponent’s power have propelled him among the favorites to take home the NL Cy Young Award. His longevity and consistency have compensated for Musgrove’s limited strikeout production. He hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in an outing and has pitched at least six innings in each of his ten starts. Going up against a below-average Colorado Rockies offense should allow Musgrove to continue his excellent play tonight. Musgrove will be the most expensive pitcher and likely the highest-owned pitcher on the board, but his high and reliable floor makes this a worthy play.

Triston McKenzie faces a dreadful Oakland A’s squad that has dropped nine straight games. Ranking in the bottom two in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ this season, Oakland gives whatever pitcher they face the opportunity to have a strong performance despite how good, or bad they might be. McKenzie will face Oakland for a second time this season. He put together six scoreless innings in his first showing while tossing seven strikeouts. Over his past four starts, McKenzie has thrown at least seven innings in each outing, and he can continue that streak tonight against this miserable lineup. Look for McKenzie to have a strong DFS night. We also don’t expect him to be overly owned, so there is value with a high upside, especially if his seven-inning streak continues.