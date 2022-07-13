Baseball
BETTING
Daily Fantasy Sports
MLB
MLB Daily Analysis
12:46 PM, July 13, 2022
MLB DFS: Joe Musgrove, Zack Wheeler Top Leverage Pitchers for Wednesday
Ben DiGiacomo
We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.
Pitchers seeing the most leverage: Joe Musgrove, Zack Wheeler
We’re getting Joe Musgrove in a leverage scenario tonight as he goes up against the Colorado Rockies in Denver, giving him the typical Coors Field pitcher reduction. Regardless of the elements, Musgrove has been spectacular for the Padres this season. He has thrown at least six innings in every one of his 15 starts, posting a sub-1.00 WHIP, limiting power well, and providing reliable strikeout production at nearly a 26% clip. In his only other start against the Rockies this year, in San Diego, he posted six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.
The question remains, has Musgrove been dominant enough to avoid getting hurt by Coors Field? That is up for debate, but at expected minimal ownership and a fair salary, it is worth taking a shot on Musgrove’s consistent success with the hopes of turning this into a high upside play. This year, he has been so good that he warrants taking the risk at Coors Field.
Zack Wheeler joins Musgrove near the top of the leverage board tonight in his anticipated matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Surely, Zack Wheeler will be coming into tonight’s game angry, coming off of a questionable All-Star snub, but he’ll also be confident as he’s tossed 14 straight scoreless innings over his past two starts. Wheeler always has a high strikeout upside given his high strikeout rate, and he limits power well, with the fourth-lowest HR/9 mark among all qualified pitchers.
The Blue Jays are no pushover, featuring one of baseball’s most dangerous lineups. They rank in the top six in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ on the season. However, they have not gotten off to a great start in July and are middle-of-the-pack in those categories for the month. The Blue Jays’ presence alone is giving Wheeler this leverage, but if we were to view them as a league-average offensive team as they currently sit for July, there is plenty of value on Wheeler. He is coming in confident and angry, which could make his anticipated single-digit ownership look silly.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.