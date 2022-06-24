MLB DFS: Justin Verlander, Mackenzie Gore Top Leverage Pitchers for Friday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

Pitchers seeing the most leverage: Justin Verlander, Mackenzie Gore

We are seeing one of the top contenders for the AL Cy Young Award, Justin Verlander, in a leverage situation tonight as he’ll face off against the league’s best offense in the New York Yankees. We don’t need to rehash why the Yankees are the best offense because we all know their greatness, but they are essentially at the top or near every offensive category. Despite Verlander’s recognition, it isn’t a stretch to say that Verlander is having the worst season of his past four stints, as this year, he is seeing the lowest strikeout percentage and highest xERA and FIP. Not to be mistaken, he is still having a great season as his xERA and xFIP still are below 3.50, with his actual ERA being 2.30, but he might be due for his dominance to dwindle in the future. The other AL Cy Young contender, Shane McClanahan, faced the Yankees twice over the past week and a half and only allowed a single earned run in each appearance. If Verlander could duplicate those outings, the leverage we are seeing on Verlander could look silly at the night’s end. But if you don’t think Verlander is worthy of being in the same class as McClanahan, which the numbers suggest, then avoiding Verlander’s high salary would be the safer play.

Mackenzie Gore will be on the mound for the San Diego Padres tonight as they go up against an explosive Philadelphia Phillies offense that decimated their previously unbeaten ace in Joe Musgrove last night. Gore is a respectable arm in the Padres’ rotation with an xERA and xFIP that hover around 4.00 with solid strikeout production at 26.5%. However, he has been atrocious lately, allowing 14 earned runs over his past two starts over a combined 6.1 innings pitched. If we see the same Gore tonight, it will be a long night for him against a lethal Phillies offense that has ranked in the top eight in ISO, wOBA, wRC+, Barrel%, and HardHit% while striking out the third-lowest clip in baseball in June. Before his past two starts, Gore did have an ERA of only 1.50, so how you play Gore will depend on what you project for him to be tonight. If he is the same guy as the past two starts, the Phillies will be all over him, and your lineups will be toast in a hurry. On the other hand, if you think he can get it back to the guy who had a 1.50 ERA two weeks ago, then grabbing the expected minimal ownership for a pitcher who will not cost you too much is a high upside play.