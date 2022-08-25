Baseball
BETTING
Daily Fantasy Sports
MLB
MLB Daily Analysis
12:49 PM, August 25, 2022
MLB DFS: Kevin Gausman, Lance Lynn Top Leverage Pitchers for Thursday
Ben DiGiacomo
We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.
GAUSMAN IS HOPING TO CONTINUE EXCELLENCE AGAINST BOSTON
Kevin Gausman is seated at the top of the leverage board for tonight’s slate ahead of his matchup against the Boston Red Sox. Gausman has put together a dependable season at the top of the Blue Jays’ rotation with a sub-3.00 ERA and the best FIP in baseball among qualified pitchers at 2.06. He has limited power exceptionally, with the fourth best allowed HR/9 mark in baseball and dominant strikeout numbers at a near 28%.
Tonight will be Gausman’s fifth time facing Boston this year, and in the first four starts, he gave us a lot to be hopeful about for tonight. Over a combined 26 innings, Gausman only allowed four runs and had a minimum of eight strikeouts in each of the four outings. If we average that out, who wouldn’t want about six to seven innings with a minimum of eight strikeouts while only allowing a single run? Boston has not done anything to make us think Gausman wouldn’t be capable of a fifth straight comparable performance. Over the past two weeks, the Red Sox’s wOBA and wRC+ rankings are in the bottom half of baseball, while they have the second worst ISO in the league. Gausman is in a desirable leverage position at a fair salary of $9,600 on DraftKings, so this has the makings of high upside play to make if you are confident in Gausman to continue his excellence against the Red Sox for a fifth start this year.
LYNN IS LOOKING TO STAY CONSISTENT
Lance Lynn joins Gausman near the top of the pitcher leverage board for tonight’s slate as he’ll go up against the Baltimore Orioles. After a rough start to his season, Lynn has appeared to have found himself some level of consistency. He’s become a dependable pitcher for the White Sox as they look to make noise in the AL Central down the stretch. Through five starts in August, Lynn has collected an ERA of 3.04 while seeing an uptick in his strikeout production. He still has struggled some giving up power. Still, the improvement and relative level of consistency we have seen over the past few starts gives us some confidence that he can ideally lower those allowed power numbers closer to his career averages.
The Orioles are a team Lynn needs to take care of as his squad is chasing them in the AL Wild Card hunt. The O’s have been a team destiny many fans have latched on to, but they are getting it done at the plate. In August, Baltimore has been in the top seven in ISO, wOBA, wRC+, and runs scored while keeping their strikeouts at a bottom-six rate. Lynn is probably a bit underpriced, considering the improvement he has seen over the past couple of starts while expecting to see sub-10% ownership. Lynn would be a high-floor play to make without immense upside, but at his price, he certainly holds some value if you are looking at expensive hitters.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.